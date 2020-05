ਅਮਿਤਾਭ ਬੱਚਨ ਨੂੰ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ’ਚ ਹੋਏ 51 ਸਾਲ, ਕਿਹਾ ਮੈਂ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਾਂ!

Joined Film Industry in 1969 .. now in 2020 it’s .. 51 years ..!! During this formidable period seen many changes and challenges .. NOW another challenge .. DIGITAL RELEASE of my film .. GULABO SITABO !! June 12 , only on Amazon Prime .. world wide .. 200 plus Country’s .. THAT IS AMAZING .. Honoured to be a part of yet another challenge !! 🙏🙏

