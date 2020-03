ਕੋਰੋਨਾ : ਅਨੂਪ ਜਲੋਟਾ ਨੂੰ ਆਈਸੋਲੇਸ਼ਨ 'ਚ ਰੱਖਿਆ, ਯੂਰਪ ਤੋਂ ਮੁੰਬਈ ਪਰਤੇ ਸਨ

I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #covid19india #coronaprevention #pandemic #staysafe #stopthespread #precautions

A post shared by Anup jalota (@jalotaanup) on Mar 16, 2020 at 10:24pm PDT