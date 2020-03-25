ਅਗਲੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ

class="fa fa-bell">ਬ੍ਰੇਕਿੰਗ:
ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਦੇ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਚੀਨ ਦੇ ਵੁਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ 'ਚ ਬੱਸ ਸੇਵਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ, 28 ਮਾਰਚ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਟਰੋ ਚਲਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ
ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਲੱਭੀ 'ਦਵਾਈ'
ਸਿਰਫ਼ 20 ਮਿੰਟ 'ਚ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਨੇ 4 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਤਕ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਇਆ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ
ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਮਰਦਮਸ਼ੁਮਾਰੀ 2021 ਅਤੇ NPR ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਅਗਲੇ ਹੁਕਮਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਰੱਦ
ਸਪੇਨ ਚ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਰ, ਇੱਕੋ ਰਾਤ 700 ਮੌਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਕੜਾ ਪੁੱਜਾ 3,434 ਤੋਂ ਪਾਰ
ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਕਈਂ ਪਿੰਡਾਂ ਚ ਬਾਹਰੀ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਾਖਲੇ ‘ਤੇ ਪਾਬੰਦੀ
ਸਪੇਨ ਚ ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲ ਰਿਹੈ ਸਹਾਰਾ, ਕਈਆਂ ਨੇ ਬਿਸਤਰੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਤੋੜਿਆ ਦਮ
ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਅ ਲਈ ਸੰਨੀ ਦਿਓਲ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਤੇ 50 ਲੱਖ ਰੁਪਏ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਨਾਂਦੇੜ ’ਚ ਫਸੇ 2000 ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਲਈ ਢੁਕਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਪੀਲ
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਘਰ-ਘਰ ਦੁੱਧ, ਸਬਜ਼ੀਆਂ, ਫਲਾਂ ਤੇ ਸਿਲੰਡਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਪਲਾਈ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
ਸਪੈਸ਼ਲ:
#ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਪੰਜਾਬ #ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ
ਹੋਮਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ

ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਲਈ ਤਲਾਕ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਹੋਏ ਰਿਤਿਕ ਤੇ ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ

ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੈਰ ਪਸਾਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ 'ਚ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਦੇ ਹੁਣ ਤਕ 112 ਪਾਜੀਟਿਵ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਲੋਕ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਡਰੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ 'ਚ 21 ਦਿਨ ਦੇ ਲਾਕਡਾਊਨ ਕਾਰਨ ਲੋਕ ਆਪਣੀ ਜਾਨ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਘਰਾਂ 'ਚ ਕੈਦ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕਠੇ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਇਸ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲ ਭਰੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਰਿਤਿਕ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਰਹਿਣ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
 

ਰਿਤਿਕ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਵੀ ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਕਦਮ ਤੋਂ ਖੁਸ਼ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਇੰਸਟਾਗ੍ਰਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਇਕ ਭਾਵਨਾਤਮਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਵੀ ਲਿਖ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ, ਜਿਸ ਦੀ ਕਾਫੀ ਚਰਚਾ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਰਿਤਿਕ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਨਾਲ ਰਹਿਣ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ, ਤਾਕਿ ਬੱਚੇ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਦੇਖਰੇਖ 'ਚ ਰਹਿਣ ਅਤੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲ ਭਰੇ ਹਾਲਾਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਡਟ ਕੇ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰ ਸਕਣ। ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਆਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਿਤਿਕ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਪਤਨੀ ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਪੋਸਟ ਲਿਖੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

 

ਇਸ ਤਸਵੀਰ 'ਚ ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਵਿਖਾਈ ਦੇ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਬੈਡ 'ਤੇ ਬੈਠੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਰਿਤਿਕ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਜਦੋਂ ਪੂਰਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਾਕਡਾਊਨ 'ਚ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਦੂਰ ਰਹਿਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਸੋਚ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦਾ। ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਦਾ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਹੋਣਾ, ਸਮਾਜਿਕ ਦੂਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਤ ਕਰਨਾ ਅਤੇ ਕੁਝ ਹਫ਼ਤਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਤਾਲਾਬੰਦੀ ਭਾਵੁਕ ਕਰ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਹੈ।" ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਲਾਘਾ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
 

ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਰਿਤਿਕ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਨੇ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਮਿਸਾਲ ਕਾਇਮ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਪਤੀ-ਪਤਨੀ ਵੱਖ ਰਹਿ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਰਿਤਿਕ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਨੋਟ ਦੀ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਈ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਸੁਜ਼ੈਨ ਖਾਨ, ਵਰੁਣ ਧਵਨ, ਪ੍ਰੀਤੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਟਾ, ਟਾਈਗਰ ਸ਼ੈਰੋਫ਼, ਦੀਆ ਮਿਰਜ਼ਾ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਪੋਸਟ 'ਤੇ ਟਿੱਪਣੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਰਿਤਿਕ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਲਾਘਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਕੁਝ ਘੰਟਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ 5 ਲੱਖ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਪੋਸਟ ਨੂੰ ਪਸੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

  • Punjabi News ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀਆਂ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਹੋਰ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਤੇ ਜੁੜੋ.
  • Web Title:coronavirus Hrithik Roshan says ex Sussanne Khan has temporarily moved in with him to co-parent sons during lockdown

ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ

ਸਬੰਧਤ ਖਬਰਾਂ

ਆਓ ਦੇਖੀਏ

ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਲੱਭੀ 'ਦਵਾਈ'

ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਲੱਭੀ 'ਦਵਾਈ'

ਸਿਰਫ਼ 20 ਮਿੰਟ 'ਚ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਨੇ 4 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਤਕ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਇਆ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ

ਸਿਰਫ਼ 20 ਮਿੰਟ 'ਚ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਨੇ 4 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਤਕ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਇਆ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ

ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਦੇ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਚੀਨ ਦੇ ਵੁਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ 'ਚ ਬੱਸ ਸੇਵਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ, 28 ਮਾਰਚ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਟਰੋ ਚਲਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ

ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਦੇ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਚੀਨ ਦੇ ਵੁਹਾਨ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ 'ਚ ਬੱਸ ਸੇਵਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ, 28 ਮਾਰਚ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਟਰੋ ਚਲਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ

ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ

3rd T20I
Afghanistan8/0(1.0)
vs
Ireland12/1(1.0)
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket
Tue, 10 Mar 2020 02:00 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
3rd Test
England(499),/
vs
South Africa209/10
England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
Thu, 16 Jan 2020 01:30 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
2nd Test
England(269),391
vs
South Africa(223),248/10
England beat South Africa by 189 runs
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 02:00 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
1st Test
South Africa(284),272
vs
England(181),268/10
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Thu, 26 Dec 2019 01:30 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
3rd T20I
Afghanistan8/0(1.0)
vs
Ireland12/1(1.0)
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket
Tue, 10 Mar 2020 02:00 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
3rd Test
England(499),/
vs
South Africa209/10
England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
Thu, 16 Jan 2020 01:30 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
2nd Test
England(269),391
vs
South Africa(223),248/10
England beat South Africa by 189 runs
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 02:00 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
1st Test
South Africa(284),272
vs
England(181),268/10
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Thu, 26 Dec 2019 01:30 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
Match 1
Czech Republic
vs
Iceland
Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Thu, 17 Oct 2019 01:30 PM IST
Match 2
Malta
vs
Iceland
Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Thu, 17 Oct 2019 05:30 PM IST
1st T20I
New Zealand
vs
Australia
University Oval, Dunedin
Tue, 24 Mar 2020 06:30 AM IST
One-off ODI
Pakistan
vs
Bangladesh
National Stadium, Karachi
Wed, 01 Apr 2020 01:30 PM IST

ਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ

ਮਿਊਜ਼ਿਕ ਮਸਤੀ