ਅਗਲੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ

class="fa fa-bell">ਬ੍ਰੇਕਿੰਗ:
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਦੇ ਦੋ ਨਵੇਂ ਮਾਮਲੇ, ਦਾਦੀ ਸਣੇ 10 ਮਹੀਨੇ ਦੀ ਪੋਤੀ ਵੀ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਪਾਜ਼ੀਟਿਵ
ਡੀਜੀਪੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਝੂਠੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਟੀਮ ਗਠਿਤ
ਮਹਿਲਾ ਜਨ ਧਨ ਖਾਤੇ 'ਚ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ ਆਉਣਗੇ ਪੈਸੇ, ਤਿੰਨ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਮਿਲਣਗੇ 1500 ਰੁਪਏ
ਤਬਲੀਗੀ ਜਮਾਤ ‘ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ 960 ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਰੱਦ
ਫੌਜੀ ਡਾਕਟਰ ਆਇਆ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਪਾਜ਼ੀਟਿਵ ਦੇ ਸੰਪਰਕ ‘ਚ
ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਿਰੁਧ ਜੰਗ 'ਚ ਰੋਪੜ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੀ ਨਿੱਤਰੇ
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ 'ਚ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਨਾਲ 5116 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ, ਮਰੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ 2 ਲੱਖ 15 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਪਾਰ
ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਅ ਲਈ 11769 ਪਿੰਡਾਂ 'ਚ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ ਦਵਾਈ ਦਾ ਛਿੜਕਾਅ : ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤ ਬਾਜਵਾ
PM ਮੋਦੀ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਸਵੇਰੇ 9 ਵਜੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰਨਗੇ Video ਸੰਦੇਸ਼
ਤਬਲੀਗੀ ਜਮਾਤ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ 9000 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਵਾਰੰਟਾਈਨ, 400 ਪਾਜ਼ੀਟਿਵ ਕੇਸ
ਸਪੈਸ਼ਲ:
#ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਪੰਜਾਬ #ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ
ਹੋਮਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ

ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ ਚੋਪੜਾ ਨੇ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਜੰਗ ’ਚ ਦਾਨ ਕੀਤੀ ਰਕਮ

ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ ਚੋਪੜਾ ਨੇ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਜੰਗ ’ਚ ਦਾਨ ਕੀਤੀ ਰਕਮ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, @sagaftra, @iahvofficial, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

  • Punjabi News ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀਆਂ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਹੋਰ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਤੇ ਜੁੜੋ.
  • Web Title:Priyanka Chopra donated amt in the fight against the Corona virus

ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ

ਸਬੰਧਤ ਖਬਰਾਂ

ਆਓ ਦੇਖੀਏ

ਸਨੀ ਲਿਓਨੀ ਦਾ ਵਿਆਹ ਦੇ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ

ਸਨੀ ਲਿਓਨੀ ਦਾ ਵਿਆਹ ਦੇ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ

VIDEO ਅਨਨਿਆ ਪਾਂਡੇ ਦੀ ਚਚੇਰੀ ਭੈਣ ਬੋਲਡ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਪਾ ਰਹੀ ਧਮਾਲਾਂ

VIDEO ਅਨਨਿਆ ਪਾਂਡੇ ਦੀ ਚਚੇਰੀ ਭੈਣ ਬੋਲਡ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਪਾ ਰਹੀ ਧਮਾਲਾਂ

VIDEO ਮਲਾਇਕਾ ਅਰੋੜਾ ਲੌਕਡਾਊਨ ਦਾ ਲੱਡੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਲੈ ਰਹੀ ਆਨੰਦ

VIDEO ਮਲਾਇਕਾ ਅਰੋੜਾ ਲੌਕਡਾਊਨ ਦਾ ਲੱਡੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਲੈ ਰਹੀ ਆਨੰਦ

ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ

3rd T20I
Afghanistan8/0(1.0)
vs
Ireland12/1(1.0)
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket
Tue, 10 Mar 2020 02:00 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
3rd Test
England(499),/
vs
South Africa209/10
England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
Thu, 16 Jan 2020 01:30 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
2nd Test
England(269),391
vs
South Africa(223),248/10
England beat South Africa by 189 runs
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 02:00 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
1st Test
South Africa(284),272
vs
England(181),268/10
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Thu, 26 Dec 2019 01:30 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
3rd T20I
Afghanistan8/0(1.0)
vs
Ireland12/1(1.0)
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket
Tue, 10 Mar 2020 02:00 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
3rd Test
England(499),/
vs
South Africa209/10
England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
Thu, 16 Jan 2020 01:30 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
2nd Test
England(269),391
vs
South Africa(223),248/10
England beat South Africa by 189 runs
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 02:00 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
1st Test
South Africa(284),272
vs
England(181),268/10
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Thu, 26 Dec 2019 01:30 PM IST
ScorecardCommentry
Match 1
Czech Republic
vs
Iceland
Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Thu, 17 Oct 2019 01:30 PM IST
Match 2
Malta
vs
Iceland
Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Thu, 17 Oct 2019 05:30 PM IST
1st T20I
New Zealand
vs
Australia
University Oval, Dunedin
Tue, 24 Mar 2020 06:30 AM IST
One-off ODI
Pakistan
vs
Bangladesh
National Stadium, Karachi
Wed, 01 Apr 2020 01:30 PM IST

ਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ

ਮਿਊਜ਼ਿਕ ਮਸਤੀ