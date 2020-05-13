ਅਗਲੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ

'ਨਾਗਿਨ 4' ਫੇਮ ਸਯੰਤਨੀ ਘੋਸ਼ ਦੀ ਦਾਦੀ ਦਾ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ, ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਭਾਵੁਕ ਪੋਸਟ

ਟੀਵੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਸਯੰਤਨੀ ਘੋਸ਼ ਟੀਵੀ ਸੀਰੀਅਲ 'ਨਾਗਿਨ 4' 'ਚ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਵੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਐਕਟਿਵ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਫੈਨਜ਼ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਇਕ ਬੁਰੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਦੱਸਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਦੀ ਦਾਦੀ ਦਾ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I feel numb now that you are gone mamama.... till date would always say my dida is still there with us... in a moment everything changed n I can never say this now ...though saw a glimpse of u this afternoon through a video call ,my only regret I could not see u in person for the last time n say bye to u..touch ur feet n seek ur blessings !!! I so wish I traveled to Kolkata in March and not get stuck because of the lockdown ...sesh baarer moton dekhte parlaam na.... 😭....so much u have done for ur children ,ur grandchildren, for ur entire family ..it's countless... I had chicken pox ,over 3 weeks was captured inside a mosquito net in my room ...u sat there beside me throughout trying to comfort me.. whenever I would be sick, be it measles ,chicken pox or my early days of stomach cramps and so many other occasions ,u would be right there next to me..loving me,taking care of me ,sitting with a hot water bag for me ..never for once thinking about yourself !!! Such was ur selfless love ❤️ .... I will miss all the kuler acchar that u would make for me ....fondly I would say that u are totally fit and m sure u will hit a century ... I wish that came true but I will try to find peace and solace in the fact that u are no longer in a state of pain and not suffering as u were in recent times !!! Wherever u are may u be at peace !! Will love you always ,and gratitude for everything that u have done for us !!! Undoubtedly in my life the only person who has done so much for everyone so selflessly ...Bhalo theko mamama 😇.......................... #rip #restinpeace

A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on

 

ਸਯੰਤਨੀ ਘੋਸ਼ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਦਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਅਫ਼ਸੋਸ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਅੰਤਮ ਵਾਰ ਆਪਣੀ ਦਾਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲ ਸਕੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਾ ਹੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਤਮ ਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰ ਸਕੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸੋਚਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਮਾਰਚ 'ਚ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀ ਦਾਦੀ ਨਾਲ ਕੁਝ ਸਮਾਂ ਬਤੀਤ ਕਰੇਗੀ, ਪਰ ਲੌਕਡਾਊਨ ਕਾਰਨ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਨਾ ਹੋ ਸਕਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਦਾਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣ ਲਈ ਕੋਲਕਾਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾ ਸਕੀ। ਫਿਰ ਇਸ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਦਾਦੀ ਦਾ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ, ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਸਯੰਤਨੀ ਦੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਦਾਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣ ਦੀ ਇੱਛਾ ਅਧੂਰੀ ਰਹਿ ਗਈ। ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀ ਨਾਨੀ ਦੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਨੇੜੇ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਜਾਣ ਦੇ ਦੁੱਖ 'ਚ ਸਯੰਤਨੀ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਇੰਸਟਾਗ੍ਰਾਮ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਲੰਮੀ ਪੋਸਟ ਲਿਖ ਕੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
 

ਸਯੰਤਨੀ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਮੰਮਾ ਮੈਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਜਾਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੋਈ ਹਾਂ। ਮੈਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਹਿੰਦੀ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਮੇਰੀ ਦਾਦੀ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਮੇਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਹੁਣ ਮੈਂ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਕਦੇ ਬੋਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਾਂਗੀ। ਸਭ ਕੁਝ ਇੱਕ ਪਲ 'ਚ ਬਦਲ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਇਕੱਲੀ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਮੈਨੂੰ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਅਫਸੋਸ ਰਹੇਗਾ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਆਖਰੀ ਵਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲ ਸਕੀ ਅਤੇ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਪੈਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਛੂਹ ਕੇ ਅਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੈ ਸਕੀ। ਲੌਕਡਾਊਨ ਕਾਰਨ ਮੈਂ ਇੱਥੇ ਫਸੀ ਰਹਿ ਗਈ। ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣ ਦੀ ਮੇਰੀ ਇੱਛਾ ਅਧੂਰੀ ਰਹਿ ਗਈ।"

ਮਿਊਜ਼ਿਕ ਮਸਤੀ