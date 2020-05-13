'ਨਾਗਿਨ 4' ਫੇਮ ਸਯੰਤਨੀ ਘੋਸ਼ ਦੀ ਦਾਦੀ ਦਾ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ, ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਭਾਵੁਕ ਪੋਸਟ

I feel numb now that you are gone mamama.... till date would always say my dida is still there with us... in a moment everything changed n I can never say this now ...though saw a glimpse of u this afternoon through a video call ,my only regret I could not see u in person for the last time n say bye to u..touch ur feet n seek ur blessings !!! I so wish I traveled to Kolkata in March and not get stuck because of the lockdown ...sesh baarer moton dekhte parlaam na.... 😭....so much u have done for ur children ,ur grandchildren, for ur entire family ..it's countless... I had chicken pox ,over 3 weeks was captured inside a mosquito net in my room ...u sat there beside me throughout trying to comfort me.. whenever I would be sick, be it measles ,chicken pox or my early days of stomach cramps and so many other occasions ,u would be right there next to me..loving me,taking care of me ,sitting with a hot water bag for me ..never for once thinking about yourself !!! Such was ur selfless love ❤️ .... I will miss all the kuler acchar that u would make for me ....fondly I would say that u are totally fit and m sure u will hit a century ... I wish that came true but I will try to find peace and solace in the fact that u are no longer in a state of pain and not suffering as u were in recent times !!! Wherever u are may u be at peace !! Will love you always ,and gratitude for everything that u have done for us !!! Undoubtedly in my life the only person who has done so much for everyone so selflessly ...Bhalo theko mamama 😇.......................... #rip #restinpeace

A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on May 11, 2020 at 9:58am PDT