VIDEO ਸੋਨੂੰ ਸੂਦ ਨੇ 350 ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸੀ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਸਾਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਘਰ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਇਆ

Amid the covid outbreak Sonu Sood & Neeti Goel arranged ten buses to send migrant labors to their villages. The buses left from thane today. We thank the Maharashtra & Karnataka government for making this happen by giving permission to let these migrants reach their respective villages. @sonu_sood @goel.neeti #covid19 #covidreliefwarriors #sonusood #actor #reliefoperation #mumbai #staysafe #staysecure #stayhome #manavmanglani #thane #karnataka @manav.manglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on May 11, 2020 at 2:05am PDT