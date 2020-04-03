ਅਗਲੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਦੇ ਦੋ ਨਵੇਂ ਮਾਮਲੇ, ਦਾਦੀ ਸਣੇ 10 ਮਹੀਨੇ ਦੀ ਪੋਤੀ ਵੀ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਪਾਜ਼ੀਟਿਵ
ਡੀਜੀਪੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਝੂਠੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਨਿਗਰਾਨੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਟੀਮ ਗਠਿਤ
ਮਹਿਲਾ ਜਨ ਧਨ ਖਾਤੇ 'ਚ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ ਆਉਣਗੇ ਪੈਸੇ, ਤਿੰਨ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ 'ਚ ਮਿਲਣਗੇ 1500 ਰੁਪਏ
ਤਬਲੀਗੀ ਜਮਾਤ ‘ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ 960 ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਰੱਦ
ਫੌਜੀ ਡਾਕਟਰ ਆਇਆ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਪਾਜ਼ੀਟਿਵ ਦੇ ਸੰਪਰਕ ‘ਚ
ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਿਰੁਧ ਜੰਗ 'ਚ ਰੋਪੜ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੀ ਨਿੱਤਰੇ
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ 'ਚ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਨਾਲ 5116 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ, ਮਰੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ 2 ਲੱਖ 15 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਪਾਰ
ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਅ ਲਈ 11769 ਪਿੰਡਾਂ 'ਚ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ ਦਵਾਈ ਦਾ ਛਿੜਕਾਅ : ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤ ਬਾਜਵਾ
PM ਮੋਦੀ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਸਵੇਰੇ 9 ਵਜੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰਨਗੇ Video ਸੰਦੇਸ਼
ਤਬਲੀਗੀ ਜਮਾਤ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੇ 9000 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਵਾਰੰਟਾਈਨ, 400 ਪਾਜ਼ੀਟਿਵ ਕੇਸ
VIDEO ਮਲਾਇਕਾ ਅਰੋੜਾ ਲੌਕਡਾਊਨ ਦਾ ਲੱਡੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਲੈ ਰਹੀ ਆਨੰਦ

VIDEO ਮਲਾਇਕਾ ਅਰੋੜਾ ਲੌਕਡਾਊਨ ਦਾ ਲੱਡੂਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਲੈ ਰਹੀ ਆਨੰਦ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone😷... thank u my arhaan for the pic

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

