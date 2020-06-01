ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਮਿਊਜ਼ਿਕ ਡਾਇਰੈਕਟਰ ਵਾਜਿਦ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦਾ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ, ਸੋਗ 'ਚ ਡੁੱਬਿਆ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ

ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਇੰਡਸਟਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਇਕ ਬੁਰੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਸੰਗੀਤਕਾਰ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਜੋੜੀ ਸਾਜਿਦ-ਵਾਜਿਦ 'ਚੋਂ ਵਾਜਿਦ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦਾ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। 31 ਮਈ ਦੇਰ ਰਾਤ ਮੁੰਬਈ 'ਚ ਵਾਜਿਦ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ 'ਚ ਦਾਖ਼ਲ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਗਾਇਕ ਸੋਨੂੰ ਨਿਗਮ ਨੇ ਵਾਜਿਦ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕੀਤਾ।



ਵਾਜਿਦ ਖ਼ਾਨ 42 ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਸਨ। ਸਾਜਿਦ-ਵਾਜਿਦ ਦੀ ਜੋੜੀ ਨੇ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਈ ਹਿੱਟ ਫ਼ਿਲਮਾਂ 'ਚ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਸਲਮਾਨ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾਤਰ ਫ਼ਿਲਮਾਂ 'ਚ ਸਾਜਿਦ-ਵਾਜਿਦ ਦਾ ਹੀ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

ਸੋਨੂੰ ਨਿਗਮ ਨੇ ਫ਼ੇਸਬੁੱਕ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਜਿਦ-ਵਾਜਿਦ ਨਾਲ ਇੱਕ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਮੇਰਾ ਭਰਾ ਵਾਜਿਦ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਛੱਡ ਗਿਆ।"



Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ ਚੋਪੜਾ ਨੇ ਟਵਿੱਟਰ 'ਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਖ਼ਬਰ, ਇੱਕ ਚੀਜ਼ ਜੋ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਯਾਦ ਰਹੇਗੀ, ਉਹ ਸੀ ਵਾਜਿਦ ਭਾਈ ਦਾ ਹਾਸਾ, ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਹੱਸਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਸਨ। ਉਹ ਇੰਨੀ ਛੇਤੀ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਚਲੇ ਗਏ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰੀ ਹਮਦਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਆਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਮਿਲੇ।"



Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Feeling Deeply Saddened after hearing shocking news of the sudden demise of Wajid Khan @wajidkhan7



May his Soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give strength to the family. 🙏 @SajidMusicKhan#RestInPeaceWajidKhan #WajidKhan #Wajid #SajidWajid — Javed Ali (@javedali4u) May 31, 2020

Shocked to hear the demise of music composer @wajidkhan7 , My deepest condolences to his family members & friends. RIP 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 31, 2020

ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਵਾਜਿਦ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਕੋਵਿਡ-19 ਮਹਾਂਮਾਰੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਅਜੇ ਇਸ ਦੀ ਪੁਸ਼ਟੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।



shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

ਸਲੀਮ ਮਰਚੈਂਟ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਵਾਜਿਦ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਸੋਗ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਟਵਿੱਟਰ 'ਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਵਾਜਿਦ ਭਾਈ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹਾਂ। ਅੱਲ੍ਹਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਤਾਕਤ ਦੇਵੇ।" ਵਰੁਣ ਧਵਨ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਵਾਜਿਦ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਸੋਗ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਇਆ ਹੈ।



ਸਾਜਿਦ-ਵਾਜਿਦ ਸਲਮਾਨ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਦੇ ਮਨਪਸੰਦ ਮਿਊਜ਼ਿਕ ਕੰਪੋਜ਼ਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਉਹ ਈਦ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ 'ਤੇ ਸਲਮਾਨ ਦਾ ਗੀਤ 'ਭਾਈ-ਭਾਈ' ਲੈ ਕੇ ਆਏ ਸਨ। ਵਾਜਿਦ ਨੇ ਸਲਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਸਾਲ 1998 'ਚ ਆਈ ਫ਼ਿਲਮ 'ਪਿਆਰ ਕਿਆ ਤੋਂ ਡਰਨਾ ਕਯਾ' ਨਾਲ ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ 'ਚ ਡੈਬਿਊ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਵਾਜਿਦ ਦਾ ਆਖਰੀ ਗੀਤ ਵੀ ਸਲਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਸੀ।



ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ 'ਦਬੰਗ 3' ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਗਾਣੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੰਪੋਜੀਸ਼ਨ 'ਚ ਤਿਆਰ ਹੋਏ ਸਨ। ਵਾਜਿਦ ਨੇ ਬਤੌਰ ਸਿੰਗਰ ਸਲਮਾਨ ਖਾਨ ਲਈ 'ਹਮਕਾ ਪੀਨੀ ਹੈ', 'ਮੇਰਾ ਹੀ ਜਲਵਾ' ਸਮੇਤ ਕਈ ਹਿਟ ਗੀਤ ਵੀ ਗਾਏ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ 'ਸੋਨੀ ਦੇ ਨਖਰੇ', 'ਮਸ਼ੱਲਾ', 'ਡੂ ਯੂ ਵਾਨਾ ਪਾਰਟਨਰ' ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਬਲਾਕਬਸਟਰ ਗੀਤਾਂ 'ਚੋਂ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ 2011 'ਚ ਫ਼ਿਲਮ ਦਬੰਗ ਦੇ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਲਈ ਫ਼ਿਲਮਫ਼ੇਅਰ ਐਵਾਰਡ ਨਾਲ ਸਨਮਾਨਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।