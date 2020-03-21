ਕੋਵਿਡ-19: PM ਮੋਦੀ ਦਾ ਟਵੀਟ, ਬੇਲੋੜੀ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਮਦਦ, ਘਰੇ ਰਹੋ

ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਇਰਸ ਦੇ ਕੇਸ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਵਧ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਮਰੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ 283 ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਕਦੇ ਨਾ ਭੁੱਲਣਾ - ਸਾਵਧਾਨ ਰਹੋ ਪਰ ਘਬਰਾਓ ਨਾ! ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ ਘਰ ਚ ਰਹਿਣਾ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ ਬਲਕਿ ਉਸ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ / ਕਸਬੇ ਚ ਵੀ ਰਹਿਣਾ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹੋ। ਬੇਲੋੜੀਆਂ ਯਾਤਰਾਵਾਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਜਾਂ ਦੂਜਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਚ ਸਾਡੇ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਹਰ ਛੋਟੀ ਜਿਹੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।

ਪੀਐਮ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਇਕ ਹੋਰ ਟਵੀਟ ਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਹੁਣ ਸਮਾਂ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਡਾਕਟਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸਲਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਣਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਘਰ ਚ (ਕੁਆਰੰਟੀਨ) ਅਲੱਗ ਥਲਗ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਕਿਹਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਾਲਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਇਹ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰੇਗਾ। ਬੇਲੋੜੀ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਮਦਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰੇਗੀ, ਘਰ ’ਚ ਰਹੋ।

Never forget - precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact. #IndiaFightsCorona

This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities.



All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions.



This will protect you as well as your friends and family. #IndiaFightsCorona