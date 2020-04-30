ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਕਾਰਨ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਆਗੂਆਂ 'ਚ ਸੋਗ ਦੀ ਲਹਿਰ

ਬਾਲੀਵੁੱਡ ਦੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ ਦਾ ਅੱਜ 67 ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ 'ਚ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ, ਜੋ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨਾਲ ਲੜ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ, ਬਾਰੇ ਬੀਤੀ ਰਾਤ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਆਈ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਹ ਲੈਣ 'ਚ ਤਕਲੀਫ ਹੋਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਐਚਐਨ ਰਿਲਾਇੰਸ ਫ਼ਾਊਂਡੇਸ਼ਨ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਲ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇੱਕ ਦਿਨ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਇਰਫ਼ਾਨ ਖ਼ਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਨੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਹਿਲਾ ਕੇ ਰੱਖ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਸਿਆਸੀ ਆਗੂ ਵੀ ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਕਾਰਨ ਸੋਗ 'ਚ ਹਨ।



This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

ਸਾਬਕਾ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ 'ਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਜ਼ਾਹਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਇਹ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਸਿਨੇਮਾ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਹਫ਼ਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ 'ਚ ਇਕ ਹੋਰ ਦਿੱਗਜ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ ਦਾ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਦਰ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਯਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਦੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਘੜੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ, ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਮਦਰਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ।"



#RishiKapoor you were a legend and institution. An era ends with your demise but your warmth onscreen will live on forever.



My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family and I join in grief with the millions of fans around the world.



ॐ शांति — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 30, 2020

ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਨੁਰਾਗ ਠਾਕੁਰ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ, "ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ ਇੱਕ ਲੀਜੇਂਡਰੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਸਨ। ਇੱਕ ਯੁੱਗ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਨਾਲ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਗਰਮਜੋਸ਼ੀ ਆਨਸਕ੍ਰੀਨ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾ ਰਹੇਗੀ। ਕਪੂਰ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰੀ ਹਮਦਰਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਇਸ ਸੋਗ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਾਂ। ਓਮ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ।"



Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020

ਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਰਾਜਨਾਥ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਫਿਲਮ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਦੁਖੀ ਹਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਅਨਮੋਲ ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ ਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਿਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਖਾਸ ਥਾਂ ਬਣਾਈ। ਸੋਗ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਘੜੀ 'ਚ ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਡੂੰਘਾ ਦੁੱਖ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਉਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ।"



Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, "ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਰਿਸ਼ੀ ਕਪੂਰ ਦੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਕਰੀਅਰ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਈ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਮਨੋਰੰਜਨ ਕੀਤਾ। ਕਿੰਨਾ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਦੁਖੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਮੇਰੀ ਹਮਦਰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਆਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਦੇਵੇ।