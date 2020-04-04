ਫਲਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਥੁੱਕ ਕੇ ਵੇਚਣ ਦੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ’ਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ
ਅਗਲੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ
class="fa fa-bell">ਬ੍ਰੇਕਿੰਗ:
ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਪੀੜਿਤ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ, ਪਿਤਾ ਦੇ ਫੁੱਲਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਸਮ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੈ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥੀਂ
ਆਰਥਿਕ ਪ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਾਨੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਅਣ-ਏਡਿਡ ਕਾਲਜ ਸਟਾਫ ਨੂੰ ਤਨਖਾਹਾਂ ਦੇਣ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਮਰੱਥ
ਮੌਲੀ ਬੈਦਵਾਨ ਤੇ ਨਵਾਂਗਾਉਂ ਚ ਘਰ-ਘਰ ਸਰਵੇ, 9600 ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ
ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਬਾਰੇ ਨਾ ਦੱਸਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਹੋਣ ਲੱਗੀ ਸਖਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ
ਤਾਲਾਬੰਦੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਰੋਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਵਸਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਭਾਅ ਦੀ ਸੂਚੀ
ਫਲਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਥੁੱਕ ਕੇ ਵੇਚਣ ਦੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ’ਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ
- Punjabi News ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜੀਆਂ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਹੋਰ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਫ਼ੇਸਬੱਕ ਅਤੇ ਟਵਿਟਰ ਤੇ ਜੁੜੋ.
- Web Title:Three people who spit on fruits in Meerut have been arrested coronavirus test is being conducted
ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ
3rd T20I
Afghanistan8/0(1.0)
vs
Ireland12/1(1.0)
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket
Tue, 10 Mar 2020 02:00 PM IST
3rd Test
England(499),/
vs
South Africa209/10
England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
Thu, 16 Jan 2020 01:30 PM IST
2nd Test
England(269),391
vs
South Africa(223),248/10
England beat South Africa by 189 runs
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 02:00 PM IST
1st Test
South Africa(284),272
vs
England(181),268/10
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Thu, 26 Dec 2019 01:30 PM IST
3rd T20I
Afghanistan8/0(1.0)
vs
Ireland12/1(1.0)
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket
Tue, 10 Mar 2020 02:00 PM IST
3rd Test
England(499),/
vs
South Africa209/10
England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
Thu, 16 Jan 2020 01:30 PM IST
2nd Test
England(269),391
vs
South Africa(223),248/10
England beat South Africa by 189 runs
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 02:00 PM IST
1st Test
South Africa(284),272
vs
England(181),268/10
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Thu, 26 Dec 2019 01:30 PM IST
Match 1
Czech Republic
vs
Iceland
Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Thu, 17 Oct 2019 01:30 PM IST
Match 2
Malta
vs
Iceland
Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Thu, 17 Oct 2019 05:30 PM IST
1st T20I
New Zealand
vs
Australia
University Oval, Dunedin
Tue, 24 Mar 2020 06:30 AM IST
One-off ODI
Pakistan
vs
Bangladesh
National Stadium, Karachi
Wed, 01 Apr 2020 01:30 PM IST