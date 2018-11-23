ਪਾਕਿ ਦੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ’ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ, 3 ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਲਾਕ, 2 ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਕਰਾਚੀ ਚ ਸਥਿਤ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ਤੇ ਅੱਜ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਜਿਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਜ਼ਬਰਦਸਤ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਅਤੇ 3 ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਮਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਗਏ ਜਦਕਿ 2 ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ।

ਜੀਓ ਟੀਵੀ ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਮਿਲੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਗੋਲਾਬਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਹੱਥਗੋਲੇ ਵੀ ਸੁੱਟੇ ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਵੜਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸਿ਼ਸ਼ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ। ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਤਾਇਨਾਤ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਲਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਜਵਾਬੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਫਾਈਰਿੰਗ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਇਸ ਹਮਲੇ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਕਰਾਚੀ ਚ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਤਣਾਅਪੂਰਨ ਬਣੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ।

India strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi. We condole loss of lives in this dastardly attack.There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism. The perpetrators of this heinous attack should be brought to justice expeditiously:MEA