ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ `ਚ ਫ਼ਾਈਨਾਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਸਿਰ `ਚ ਮਾਰੀ ਗੋਲੀ, ਹਮਲਾਵਰ ਪੈਦਲ ਫ਼ਰਾਰ
ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਅਸਤੀਫੇ ਦਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਹੱਕ, ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੈ ਮਜਬੂਰ: ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕਰਤਾਰਪੁਰ ਲਾਂਘੇ ਲਈ ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਪਾਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ
ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰੀ ਭਵਨ ਬੰਬ ਧਮਾਕਾ: 'ਮੁਤਵਾਜ਼ੀ` ਜੱਥੇਦਾਰ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਜਾਂਚ
ਸੈਮਸੰਗ ਦੇ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਪੀੜਤ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ 95-95 ਲੱਖ ਦਾ ਮੁਆਵਜ਼ਾ
ਤੇਲੰਗਾਨਾ `ਚ ਆਜ਼ਾਦ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਵੰਡ ਰਿਹੈ ਜੁੱਤੀਆਂ, ਕਿਉਂ...?
ਕਰਤਾਰਪੁਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਲਾਂਘੇ `ਤੇ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਖ਼ੁਦ ਥਾਪੜੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਿੱਠ
ਪਾਕਿ ਦੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ 'ਤੇ ਹੋਏ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲੇ ਦਾ ਵੀਡਿਓ ਆਇਆ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ
ਪਾਕਿ ਦੇ ਖੈਬਰ ਪਖਤੂਨਖਵਾ ਬਾਜ਼ਾਰ 'ਚ ਧਮਾਕਾ, 25 ਮੌਤਾਂ-30 ਜ਼ਖਮੀ
ਪਾਕਿ ਦੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ, 3 ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਲਾਕ, 2 ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ
ਪਾਕਿ ਦੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ’ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ, 3 ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਲਾਕ, 2 ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਕਰਾਚੀ ਚ ਸਥਿਤ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ਤੇ ਅੱਜ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਜਿਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਜ਼ਬਰਦਸਤ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਹੋਇਆ ਅਤੇ 3 ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਮਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਗਏ ਜਦਕਿ 2 ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ।

 

ਜੀਓ ਟੀਵੀ ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਮਿਲੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਗੋਲਾਬਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਹੱਥਗੋਲੇ ਵੀ ਸੁੱਟੇ ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਵੜਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸਿ਼ਸ਼ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ। ਸਫਾਰਤਖਾਨੇ ਨੇੜੇ ਤਾਇਨਾਤ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਲਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਜਵਾਬੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਫਾਈਰਿੰਗ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਇਸ ਹਮਲੇ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਕਰਾਚੀ ਚ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਤਣਾਅਪੂਰਨ ਬਣੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

